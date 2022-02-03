The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.