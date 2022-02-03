FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $45,735.12 and $128.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.41 or 0.07122250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,727.25 or 0.99786277 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054963 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.