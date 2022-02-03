Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$197.00 at Cormark

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by analysts at Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$198.40.

TSE:IFC traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$173.25. The stock had a trading volume of 109,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,996. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.66. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$140.50 and a 52 week high of C$178.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

