Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$300.60.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$29.22. The company had a trading volume of 340,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,352. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.12 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

