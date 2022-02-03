Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 775,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$22.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.06. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

