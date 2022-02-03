John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,614. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

