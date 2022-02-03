UBS Group Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €59.00 ($66.29) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.38 ($74.58).

SHL traded up €1.16 ($1.30) on Thursday, reaching €59.42 ($66.76). The stock had a trading volume of 760,962 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.26 and a 200-day moving average of €59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

