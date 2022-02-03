The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $200.00 Price Target for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) received a $200.00 price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

NYSE SPOT traded down $31.71 on Thursday, reaching $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -88.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,992,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

