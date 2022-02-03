Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Increases By 23.9%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SeqLL at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SQL remained flat at $$1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 37,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.46. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

