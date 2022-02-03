SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.7 days.

Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.01 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. SCSK has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

