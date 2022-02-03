SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.7 days.
Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $$19.01 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. SCSK has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28.
About SCSK
