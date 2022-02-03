Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)’s stock price rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

