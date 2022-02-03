Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Trading Down 0.3%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 3,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 14.29% of Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.