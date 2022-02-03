Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 28,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,929. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

