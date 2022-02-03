Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,311. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37. Maximus has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

