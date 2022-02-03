Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.

LITE traded down $14.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

