Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-$1.19 EPS.
LITE traded down $14.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,277. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
