Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $9.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings of $9.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.70 and the lowest is $7.05. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,524.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,809. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.56. Moderna has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

