Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ESRT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,741. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

