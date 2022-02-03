Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

