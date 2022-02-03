Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

