KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 316,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.00. 8,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $205.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

