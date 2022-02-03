Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Shares Up 1.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.40. 17,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000.

