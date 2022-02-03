HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $188,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UNH stock traded up $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.15. The company had a trading volume of 82,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.