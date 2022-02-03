Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.12. 15,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

