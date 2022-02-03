Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

