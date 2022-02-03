Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 169.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 1,007,833 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,823 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth $8,223,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 303,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $3,510,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 23,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,875. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

