Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.24. The company had a trading volume of 198,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,799. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $444.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.