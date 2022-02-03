Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34.

SNDR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,428. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.37.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

