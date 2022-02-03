NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 557.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.48. 72,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,194,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

