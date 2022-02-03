PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $124.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $495.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $507.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $546.65 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,541. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

