CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $13.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 34,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 217,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,979. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

