Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.05 Million

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce $101.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.61 million and the lowest is $100.50 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $70.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $411.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.39 million to $411.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $437.81 million, with estimates ranging from $431.23 million to $444.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

