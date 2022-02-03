Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $300.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.56.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $33.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.51. 160,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

