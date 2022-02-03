Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Shares of MANH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

