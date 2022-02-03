Citigroup Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 373,652 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

