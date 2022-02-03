Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 14,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,956 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,257 in the last ninety days.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alcoa by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alcoa by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000.

NYSE:AA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 161,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,077. Alcoa has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.