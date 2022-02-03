Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 137,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,590,429 shares.The stock last traded at $48.10 and had previously closed at $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

