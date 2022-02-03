Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HGBL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.41. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, Director Michael Hexner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,325. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

