Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $155.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 151.90 ($2.04), with a volume of 770896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market cap of £84.82 million and a P/E ratio of -395.00.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

