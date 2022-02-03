Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 41434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$158.17 million and a PE ratio of -17.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

