ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.71

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 32160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.