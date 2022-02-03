NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Trading Down 8.2%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $312.64 and last traded at $313.97. Approximately 1,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.33.
In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.