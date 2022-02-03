NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Trading Down 8.2%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $312.64 and last traded at $313.97. Approximately 1,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.