Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $23.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 5,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.