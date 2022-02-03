Base Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $41,834.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $334,168.39 and $41,834.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00112563 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 423,217 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

