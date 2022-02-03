SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.92.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 135,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,423. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

