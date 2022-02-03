Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 2.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

