Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $425.56 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $556.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.