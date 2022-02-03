Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

