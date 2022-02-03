Miramar Capital LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

