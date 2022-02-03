Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $127.21. 534,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,216,072. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

