Needham & Company LLC Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $300.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SITM. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $45.90 on Thursday, hitting $189.21. 14,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.68. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,582.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

